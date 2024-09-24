RUMFORD — As the Holy Savior Church Choir gets ready to begin their 97th season, they are looking for people to join their group.

Nick Puiia, in his 3rd year as director of Sacred Music at Parish of the Holy Savior, said, “We’re starting rehearsals again on October 2 at 6 p.m. in the choir loft. We’re open to anyone high school age and over who would like to join us.”

The doors open at 5:30 p.m. Enter through the parking lot door at 126 Maine Ave. Those interested can email Nick at Nicholas.Puiia@portlanddiocese.org or call the church office at 364-4556.

Puiia will start his 30th year in Music Ministry at Holy Savior in February. “I began as a substitute organist, playing once a month, in February of 1995. I’ve been a part of the choir since fall of 1995.”

But like many other groups, covid hit them hard. “Our numbers dwindled from 40 members down to just 10 last year. We’re trying to rebuild what we had,” he said.

Puiia said the big event for the choir is for Christmas eve…preparing for the Christmas Masses. “People from other congregations would come just to listen to us sing. We’re just hoping to restore our traditions. We’ve had people who were with the choir for decades.”

He said the choir will be singing for three Christmas masses, with a singing program before each mass. This includes the 4 p.m. Vigil Mass of Christmas, the 12 a.m. Traditional Midnight Mass, and the 9:30 a.m. Solemn Mass of Christmas Day.

“A person doesn’t have to commit to all of them,” said Puiia. “We will create ensembles of whoever is available for each liturgy. We will sing a blend of fun choral anthems and traditional Christmas favorites.”

Copy the Story Link