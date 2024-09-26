Editor’s note: This is the fourth in a four-part series on candidates seeking election Nov. 5 to Franklin County’s new five commission districts, effective Jan. 1, 2025.

FARMINGTON — Republican Jeffrey Gilbert and Democrat Gary McGrane are vying for a two-year term to represent District 5, which includes Chesterville and Jay. They responded to questions from the Sun Journal.

Jeffrey Gilbert

Residence: Jay

District 5

Age 63

Profession: Small business owner (apartment rentals and heat pump installation and maintenance); 39-year Androscoggin Paper Mill employee

Gary McGrane

Residence: Jay

District 5

Profession: N/A

What do you think is the most important issue facing Franklin County?

Gilbert: There are a few issues. Inflation, which affects everyone, from the county to the local community. There isn’t enough housing and child care for people who want to live in the Franklin county area. These are a few things Franklin County is facing.

McGrane: Better communications. We are lucky to have an administrator that listens to the communities and is aware what county government can do, better than state government.

Is there anything you would like to see changed at the county level, if you are elected?

McGrane: I envision the county’s roles as creating solutions and building community confidence throughout the county when it comes to promoting economic development while keeping taxes low. This will mean a more proactive commitment by our newly elected commissioners.

Gilbert: I would like to see more relationship building between the county government and the communities we represent.

Who do you think should set the commissioners’ salaries? Currently commissioners have the sole authority to set salaries and give raises. The county Budget Advisory Committee can make a recommendation, but commissioners do not have to abide by it.

Gilbert: The commissioners are elected by the people and accountable to the people to oversee the county budget.

McGrane: The salaries of the commissioners should be already set by the public and the county administrator.

