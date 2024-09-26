Editor’s note: This is the third in a four-part series on candidates seeking election Nov. 5 to Franklin County’s new five commission districts, effective Jan. 1, 2025.

FARMINGTON — Thomas Skolfield is seeking a four-year term to represent District 3, and Commissioner Robert Carlton is seeking a two-year term to represent District 4. They responded to questions from the Sun Journal.

Tom Skolfield

Residence: Weld

District 3

Profession: Retired conservation officer, Maine Park Service; former state representative

Robert Carlton:

Residence: Freeman Township

District 4

Profession: Consulting forester, Freeman Ridge Forestry

What do you think is the most important issue facing Franklin County?

Carlton: There are several important issues facing Franklin County. Housing is probably the most significant issue right now. It’s nearly impossible for our younger residents who have grown up here who wish to stay in Franklin County to find and afford a home. Housing cost relates to higher proportion of taxes paid by residential taxpayers. The opioid epidemic continues to take its toll on life in our county. Almost 90% of arrests can be traced back to some sort of substance abuse.

Skolfield: There are a number of important issues facing the county, however, having to pick just one I would select our overall economy. Our people here in Franklin County have felt the stress of low incomes and high costs for far too long. We, as Franklin County commissioners, need to recognize the impact of that issue and then act, within the scope of county government, to help alleviate it. There are numerous components that need to be addressed, including but not limited to such things as transportation, law enforcement, housing, education, taxation and others which all relate to the economic well-being of our citizenry.

Is there anything you would like to see changed at the county level, if you are elected?

Carlton: We are currently working on a strategic plan that the 5 commissioners will deal with. This will provide direction moving forward. Find a way to work to better with the Budget Committee to find solutions to the needs of the county.

Skolfield: While important measures have fortunately been implemented for improvements in recent years, I believe that we need to continue to address the need for transparency in county government. Transparency is often not the easiest nor is it the most expedient path to follow when doing the people’s business. In the long run however it is, far and away, the best approach. Transparency insures accountability, efficiency, professionalism and fairness.

Who do you think should set the commissioners’ salaries? Currently commissioners have the sole authority by law to set salaries and give raises. The county Budget Advisory Committee can make a recommendation, but commissioners do not have to abide by it.

Carlton: By statute the commissioners set all salaries. Residents living in the towns in the districts will go to their respective voting places to cast their ballots.

Skolfield: The contributions of the Budget Committee are an important and valuable component to the financial success of Franklin County. The Budget Committee’s efforts in making recommendations and offering advice is extremely helpful in formulating the county’s annual financial needs. The five county commissioners however are directly elected by and accountable to the citizens. These elected commissioners represent their constituents and are thus authorized in and accountable for having the final word on all administrative and financial matters, including salaries. If the commissioners’ administrative decisions do not reflect the overall will of the citizens, then they will each be held accountable by those citizens, particularly during the next election cycle.

District 3 includes Avon, Carthage, Coplin Plantation, Eustis, Phillips, Rangeley, Rangeley Plantation, Sandy River Plantation, Strong, Weld and the townships of Alder Stream, Coburn Gore, Jim Pond, Lang, Perkins and Washington.

District 4 includes Carrabassett Valley, Industry, Kingfield, New Sharon, New Vineyard, Dallas Plantation and Freeman, Madrid, Salem and Wyman townships.

