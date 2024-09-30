FARMINGTON — The front window of the Farmington Thrift Shop at 217 Broadway was shattered Monday morning when a car rolled backward into it.

A car is seen Monday after it rolled backward into the front window of the Farmington Thrift Shop at 217 Broadway in Farmington. Eugene Houle, 33, of Kingfield thought he put it in park, but it was in reverse, Farmington police officer Ethan Whitney said. No one was injured. Farmington Police Department photo

Eugene Houle, 33, parked near Konopka & Sons Building, Roofing, Renovations & Sales at 223 Broadway where he was picking up a check and thought he had put his 2019 Honda Accord in park, but it was in reverse, Farmington police officer Ethan Whitney said.

The storefront window was broken and the rear passenger corner of the vehicle was damaged.

No one was injured in the crash, which occurred at about 9 a.m.

