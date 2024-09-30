FARMINGTON — A local man is accused of sexually assaulting a child under age 12 between Aug. 20, 2016, and Dec. 31, 2021.

David M. Lakin, 71, of Silver Maple Lane in Farmington remained at the Franklin County Detention Center on Monday. He is being held in lieu of $20,000 cash bail or $10,000 cash and a supervised release agreement, according to Farmington court documents. He is prohibited from having contact with anyone under age 18.

Farmington police Detective Rex Schweighofer arrested Lakin on Friday on charges of gross sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact after interviewing him. He also interviewed the child, siblings and mother during his investigation.

The child was also interviewed at a Children’s Advocacy Center.

The detective received a Maine Department of Health and Human Services referral from the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office.

Lakin has denied any wrongdoing, according Schweighofer’s affidavit filed at the Franklin County Unified Court in Farmington.

A conviction for gross sexual assault is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. A conviction for unlawful sexual contact is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.

