CHESTERVILLE — Residents gathered Sept. 26 for a special town meeting, where all five articles on the warrant were passed. The meeting was followed by a Select Board session in which the board adopted updated general assistance ordinance appendices for the upcoming year, though not without a split vote.

The special town meeting opened with the election of a moderator, followed by the approval of several appropriations related to federal American Rescue Plan Act [ARPA] funds. Residents voted in favor of purchasing a Conex shipping container for the town’s Transfer Station and allocating funds for repainting the town garage. Remaining ARPA funds were set aside for road maintenance to ensure the town fully uses the federal aid by the December 31 deadline.

Additionally, the town accepted a new contract with Casella Waste Management for 2025, which will replace the current contract with Archie’s. The new contract comes with an approximate increase of $7,900, and representatives from Casella were present to explain the new terms and services.

Following the town meeting, the Select Board discussed and voted on the adoption of updated general assistance ordinance appendices, which are renewed annually by Oct. 1. Erin Norton, Chesterville’s general assistance administrator, outlined the importance of adopting these updates, which adjust maximum assistance levels for rent, food, electricity, and funeral expenses.

“These appendices ensure that assistance levels reflect current living costs in Franklin County,” Norton explained. “We follow strict guidelines from the state, and the updates are critical for meeting the needs of residents who qualify for assistance.”

Despite her presentation, Select Board Chair Eric Hilton expressed concerns, particularly regarding how state policies, such as LD 2003, may lead to increased demands on local resources. Hilton was the sole dissenting vote on the adoption of the appendices, the remaining board members voted in favor of the appendices. “We’ve only spent a few hundred dollars this year on assistance,” Norton said, “but the situation could change, and we need to be prepared, especially as state policies evolve.”

Public questions were raised about the town’s ability to handle potential increases in general assistance applications, and Norton reassured residents that Chesterville would continue to follow state guidelines and vet applications through the Department of Health and Human Services [DHHS]. The town receives a 70% reimbursement from the state for general assistance funds expended.

In other business, it was officially noted that Don Oliver was recognized for receiving the Spirit of America Award during Chesterville Fun Day, Aug. 17. In the application for the Spirit of America Award, Oliver was described as a hardworking and generous community member who owns a lawn care and backhoe business with his wife. His achievements include volunteering his time, equipment, and money to complete the town’s playground project, making over 80 trips to the Transfer Station, leveling the playground area, and even creating a handicap-accessible pathway.

The next Chesterville Select Board meeting is scheduled for Oct. 3.

