LIVERMORE FALLS – Although summer has just recently come to an end, there is one group of people in the area that is already thinking about warm and sunny festivities.

The Tri-Town Fourth of July Parade Committee has already started raising funds for next year’s parade. They made an appearance at the Apple Pumpkin Festival with fun games and activities for children as well as a raffle for adults to raise money.

Children could participate in mini-games involving aiming and tossing in order to win candy or they could do some rock mining to find pretty prizes inside. Adults could enter the raffle to win a lottery ticket pumpkin. Two pumpkins were offered with a bouquet of lottery tickets in each one. Tickets were only one dollar to enter.

Committee Chair Kristie Cooper ran the raffle table along with her grandmother, Gloria Jacques.

Cooper stepped up to the position after the 2023 parade had been canceled due to lack of volunteers in 2023. She had been participating in the parade with floats for 15 years prior to then, saying it was her passion. This past summer, Cooper led a successful Fourth of July Parade.

Cooper reported that committee meetings will resume in March and she invites new members. If interested, or for more information, find the Tri-Town Fourth of July Parade Facebook page, call Kristie Cooper at (207)320-1191, or email tritownparade0703@gmail.com.

