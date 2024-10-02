• Herbert C. Mosher IV, 28, Farmington, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, Saturday, Sept. 28, in Farmington, $500 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Laboris F. Ross, 46, Lewiston, warrant failure to appear, Saturday, Sept. 28, in Jay, $350 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Nicole S. Waas, 39, Phillips, violation condition of release, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Monday, Sept. 30, in Phillips, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Christian H. Roberts, 23, Farmington warrant theft by receiving stolen property, Monday, Sept. 30, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Dennis J. Fongeallaz, 39, Gouldsboro, theft by receiving stolen property, Monday, Sept. 30, in Wilton, $3,000 unsecured bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Nathan T. Hawes, 34, Jay, warrant two counts of failure to appear, Monday, Sept. 30, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Brandy Campbell, 44, Phillips, warrant failure to appear, Monday, Sept. 30, in Phillips, $100 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

