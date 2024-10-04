To the Editor:

Rape is a crime against a person’s body and soul. And to condone a rape you are condoning and accepting the rapist. Throughout the United States, many men are sitting on death row who murdered to cover up their rape. They raped the very young and the very old and have admitted if they were released, they would do it again.

The worst offenders are “power-aggressive” rapist. He intimidates his victims into remaining silent while he humiliates them.

Donald John Trump is such a rapist.

All during his trials, he never showed any remorse for his actions. Instead, he blamed his victims. He expected the juries to side with him. When they didn’t like a little boy, he threw a temper tantrum.

He expects you to ignore his crime and God.

If you vote for Donald John Trump you are saying the rape of any female is acceptable. You are saying to your family, your friends and God it is OK for a person to be raped.

A vote for Donald John Trump is saying you approve of rape.

Damian C. Beach

Frankfort, KY

