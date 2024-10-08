RUMFORD — This Saturday’s 12th annual Pumpkin Fest in the downtown could be the last, organizer Kris Howes at the Select Board meeting Thursday.

Selectmen Theresa Sax and Frank DiConzo voted in September against the festival permit.

During public comments, Howes, owner of Ink Maine & Gaskyl Printing, said he has posted a petition to remove Sax from office. It was posted Sept. 29 on change.org.

“I’ve run the festival the same way for 10 years now, with guidance under three town managers,” Howes said. “You’ve tried to take this festival from us, but you’re going to take it from the community.”

In a news release issued three weeks ago about Pumpkin Fest, Howes announced it is being hosted by Rumford’s newest nonprofit, Androscoggin Community Events & Services, formerly Gaskyl Productions, owned by Howes.

It will be held along Congress, Exchange and Hartford streets, all on The Island business district.

Howes said he saw Sax and DiConzo post a message, moving it from downtown to Hosmer Field Athletic Complex at 51 Lincoln Ave.

“If you had focused on educating yourselves instead of making accusations and assumptions, you would understand why we’ve done this fest at the fields twice and how it did not work for us or the Parks Department,” Howes said.

“You’ve abused your town powers for your own personal gain,” he said. “You’ve made false accusations that could detriment my festival, my businesses and my reputations. Unlike yourselves, I feel that I have a very good reputation in this town and I will fight for it. I don’t know what your end goal is, but I can tell you what mine is. After this festival, I will withdraw all of my community involvement for this town until you are both gone.”

“I have a mission,” he said. “I promise you that losing me to this community is a lot more detrimental than losing you. On behalf of the townspeople thanking me for standing up to you, on behalf of the citizens that refused to sign my petition for fear of your retaliation, I strongly urge you, Theresa, to resign from your position. Frank, if you’re going to be a follower, I strongly urge you to follow her and resign as well.”

Howes then left the meeting.

There was no further comment during the meeting.

Sax wrote the following message Oct. 1 on her Facebook page: “My ‘no’ vote on Pumpkin Fest was not personal. Let’s say Ringling Bros. wanted to come to town. The town would not give them island closure for free. The fee would be about $2,500, plus they would have to pay for police presence, etc. Once you get your non-profit status, everything is for free! Understand?”

