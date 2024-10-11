WILTON — Western Maine Play Museum is jumping for joy to announce that Joni James, the museum’s founding executive director, has returned to the museum as a member of the board of directors.

James’ leadership and vision were key to the museum’s success from the very beginning. She directed the museum’s operations from the grand opening in 2019 until early this year. During her time as executive director, James shaped the museum into a beloved community hub where children and families can explore, create, learn, and connect through play.

“We’re so lucky to have Joni back on the team,” says Amanda Caruso, board president. “Her creativity, passion for play in early childhood, and deep understanding of the museum’s mission and purpose in our community make her such a valuable addition to the board of directors.”

James’ enthusiasm for play is infectious. She believes that play is essential for kids and adults, and that the museum should be a place where imaginations can run wild. And who doesn’t need a little more play in their lives?

Copy the Story Link