DIXFIELD — The Select Board announced Oct. 14 the results of a community survey regarding police coverage of the town, as well as what the next steps might be.

The police coverage straw poll was conducted for residents at the Town Office, over the phone and at the town’s website.

Board Chair Richard Pickett said there were 174 responses.

He said 41 percent (71 people) wanted around the clock police coverage, and 38 percent (66 people) wanted 18 hours of patrol, six hours on call equaling 24 hours of coverage. That is what the town has with the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office at the present time.

The remaining 21 percent (37 people) wanted no patrol, on call only. “This means there would be no police presence. Oxford County would come to emergency calls only. Would be the same type of coverage that Canton and Peru receives, and any town that doesn’t have their own police department,” said Pickett.

He said the survey “gives us something to work with.”

Town Manager Alicia Conn said Aug. 13 that talks about police coverage are continuing. She said the town has not signed a new contract as they are still operating under the old contract with Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, which expired on June 30, 2024, until a new agreement is reached.

Prior to the annual town meeting in June, Conn said, “We are facing a patrol increase of $109,000 (cost of $307,942 through June 2025) from the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, with no change in coverage. Around a 40 percent increase.”

This is for 18-hour daily patrol, with the remaining six hours each day on call. Conn said that follows a 10 percent increase the previous year.

“We want to meet the needs of our community and in order to do that, we need to hear from our community,” said Conn.

Back on Aug. 5, the Dixfield Select Board met with the Wilton Select Board in a workshop held in the East Dixfield Fire Station.

At that workshop, Conn said they reiterated the terms of the proposal. “It was just to get a feel if Wilton would even entertain it. It’s still very much up in the air. They were willing to continue pricing it out and getting a little more information for us. And in the meantime, we’re going to reach out to our community and have the survey.”

She said the question remains whether the town wants to continue with coverage by the Oxford County Sheriff, pursure some other avenue or do away with police protection altogether.

Conn said, “We are trying to find the best solution for our community in terms of time, money and coverage.”

