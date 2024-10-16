Essentials

FARMINGTON — The Essentials Closet ministry at Old South Church in Farmington offers personal care products free of charge to people in the greater Farmington area who are having trouble making ends meet. In October, the Essentials Closet will be open on Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. Enter the church building, located at 235 Main St., through the door off the parking lot at the corner of Main St. and Depot St. Following the signs, go down a short flight of stairs and you will see it straight ahead of you.

Author

NEW VINEYARD — On Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 6 p.m. New Vineyard Public Library on Lake St. [Route 234] New Vineyard will hold an author’s night featuring David Florig.

David will share his latest book with readings from The Shattered Curling Stone and award-winning The Stones of Ailsa Craig followed by Q&A, and book signings.

If you’ve ever wanted to learn more about the 500-year-old Scottish sport of curling, or are simply a fan of historical fiction and Scotland, you won’t want to miss this event.

Advertisement

Sales

EAST DIXFIELD — Mystic Valley Grange will hold a rummage sale Oct. 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Grange hall, Route 17 next to the East Dixfield Fire Department. Clothing, collectibles, vintage items and more along with a bake sale. Shoppers are welcome any time someone is there. Watch for the “Open” flag. We appreciate your support. Last one this year.

WILTON — United Methodist Church on Main Street will hold a fall craft fair Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Crafters, bake sale, church cookbooks. A light lunch of finger rolls, chips and a beverage will be sold. There are a few empty spaces available. FMI call Hazel Flagg, 207-645-2423 and leave a message.

Free coats

INDUSTRY — Saturday, Oct. 19, free winter coats and lots more, Shorey Chapel, 1109 Industry Road, Industry, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. If you have clean gently used winter apparel that you want to donate call Vicci at 207-778-6722.

Breakfast

LIVERMORE FALLS — George Bunten Post 10 American Legion, 17 Reynolds Ave. is having a Legion breakfast Saturday, Oct. 19, from 7:30-9:30 a.m. The “all you can eat” buffet includes pancakes, sausage, bacon, eggs, home fries, cinnamon rolls, fruit salad, juices, coffee and more. The price is $10 requested donation, for children under 10, it’s $5. Help support our local American Legion. Bring your loved ones, family, and friends. For more information, call Commander Jocelyn Mosher-Collins, 207-779-7345.

Luncheon

INDUSTRY — The last “All Ages Potluck Social” will be held Oct. 17. Everyone is welcome. The social will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Industry Town Office, 1033 Industry Rd. We’ll have a sign up for potluck and still take donations for activities. Free lunch and usually an activity. FMI call Kathy 860-8102.

Advertisement

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 meal for Friday, Oct. 18 will be dine and dance night $20, dance only $10. The dance will be a Halloween party. Costumes optional. Doors open at five. The menu is honey glazed chicken, rice pilaf, carrots, honey bun cake. On Oct. 25 the menu is shepard’s pie, Cole slaw, pickled beets, hornets nest cake. Served at 5 p.m. Suggested $12 donation is appreciated. Please call ahead to reserve your meals 897-2122.

INDUSTRY — Saturday, Nov. 2, community ham dinner, Industry Town Hall, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m., sponsored by Shorey Chapel with proceeds to benefit the ECU Heat Program and Shorey Chapel Heat Fund. $10 adults and $5 children under age 12. Menu includes ham, casseroles, vegetables and assorted delicious desserts. For more information contact Dan @ 207-778-4158.

Concerts

PHILLIPS — Saturday, Oct. 19, from 7-9 p.m. E.P. Rock an Elvis impersonator from Sidney will perform at Phillips Area Community Center, 21 Depot St. He has a large following, so early arrival will guarantee good seating. Admission is $10 for adults, children $5. Refreshments for sale. Sponsored by Sandy River Fuel and Matt Haggan. Underwritten by Central Maine Crane, Eastman Park, Dark Star Fabrics, Saviello’s EPCS LLC, Bear Bellys Tap and Table, Mike andGinny Auger and Michael Soboleski. FMI call Winona 207-639-4296 or Diana 207-639-2343.

FARMINGTON — Monthly Music Jam – 2nd Friday of every month – Jam Night at Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Rd. in the Fellowship Hall downstairs. Come and listen to a wide variety of music from local talented musicians. Light snacks provided. FMI 207-779-0731.

Advertisement

Halloween



JAY — VFW auxiliary from Post 3335 and Jay will host its annual Trunk or Treat this year on Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is always one of our favorite events of the year so gather up all your little gobbles and come join us for a little early Halloween fun.

CHESTERVILLE — The Trunk a Treat will be happening on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 4-6 p.m. in the Chesterville Town Office parking lot at 409 Dutch Gap Road. This free event is sponsored by the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers. FMI 207-778-3156.

Vigil

FARMINGTON — Old South Church will host a Community Candlelight Vigil in front of the church at 235 Main Street in Farmington from 5 to 7 p.m. on the evening of Nov. 4. The purpose of the vigil is to promote peace, both locally and nationally, during and after the election on Nov. 5.

As a community event, the gathering will be nonpartisan and welcoming to people of all beliefs and lifestyles. Please bring your own candle, a chair if you would like and a friend. Dress warmly. We hope to see you there.

Advertisement

Please do not bring signs or placards.

Meetings

LIVERMORE FALLS — Narcotics Anonymous (NA) meetings are held on Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls, 25 Church St. Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE FALLS — There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting every Monday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 25 Church St., Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE — There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting every Friday evening at the North Livermore Baptist Church, located at 619 Federal Road in Livermore. Doors open around 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m.

Copy the Story Link