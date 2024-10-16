JAY — On Sunday, Oct. 6, Pastor Chris Dalessio welcomed the congregation and opened the service in prayer. Music was provided by Becky and Dick Pelletier. Special music was provided by Lori and Cory Bonnevie.

The sermon was “How Now Shall We Live”. How God leads us and where He leads us will always be a mystery. In this godless world you will experience problems. In Genesis 1 – God brings order out of chaos in creation. Satan’s entrance leads to sin and a curse over all creation. When Satan is present, there is no peace. Our own free will causes trouble. Down through the ages, evil has caused suffering, famine, crime, addiction, child abuse, etc.

God works to reverse the effects of sin. All people fall short of God’s perfect standards. Yet God still loves us – even when we have sinned and are flawed. In fact, God loves us so much that he sent his only son, Jesus, to cleanse us from our sins and bring us into the family of God.

Communion followed and the closing hymn was “Gentle Shepherd”.

Announcements:

Tuesdays: Fellowship at 6 p.m.

Wednesdays: Bible Study at 9:30 a.m.

Sundays: Worship at 10:30 a.m.

On Oct. 26, Jay Baptist Church will have a free public supper from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Menu will be hot soups/stews, biscuits, desserts and drinks. Donations will be accepted to help with fuel costs.

