LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint Michelle Moffett to the Regional School Unit 73 board of directors.

Moffett succeeds Robin Beck whose resignation was announced Sept. 26.

At the Oct. 1 meeting, they voted to ask potential appointees why they wanted the job. On Tuesday, they reviewed application letters in a closed-door session.

“We had several applicants and we have come to the consensus, it was unanimous,” Chairperson William Kenniston said before the vote.

Related Potential appointees for Livermore Falls school board seat to share why they want it

Moffett said she moved to the area when she was younger. “I have some experience in education as a teacher and as a parent,” she said. “I have aided with adult education locally, as well as the middle school, and have raised about six children, am still raising some of the six children.”

Advertisement

She also said she has been able to see different perspectives: “As a teacher in the district, the policies, the curriculums, but also sort of where things are coming from. Local level with connections with parents and students, when out with my kiddos and family, and from the parent’s end of it.

After the meeting, Town Manager Carrie Castonguay said there were four applications.

“All were well qualified,” Selectman Jim Long added.

In other business, former Director Ann Schwab, who has been a resident since 2005, shared her concerns about a Livermore Falls director.

“In the newspaper on Oct. 3 there was an article stating that one of our board of directors for the school system was arrested for driving to endanger,” she said.

Schwab said when she was a director she was required to sign a document agreeing to abide by the laws of the United States and uphold the Constitution.

“I am concerned that this particular individual is not living up to that potential and he is not setting a good example for our students, both in having been arrested in the first place and not taking responsibility for his actions,” Schwab said. “If you make a mistake, that’s great, but you need to own it and make reparations.”

Schwab said she wanted to make her concerns known publicly.

“That is not a good example for our children,” she added.

Copy the Story Link