LIVERMORE FALLS — The Select Board voted 4-1 on Tuesday to gather input from potential appointees for a vacancy on the Regional School Unit 73 board of directors about why they want the job.

Following Robin Beck’s resignation from the board of directors last week, the Select Board is allowed to make an appointment until the election in April, Town Manager Carrie Castonguay said.

Select Board Chairman William Kenniston said he had talked with Castonguay, and they agreed to try to find people who would be willing to send a statement of why they want to be on the board of directors. “I think that makes sense to me,” he said.

Kenniston and Selectmen Jim Long, Jeffrey Bryant and John Barbioni were in favor.

Selectman Bruce Peary voted against the motion. “When a Jay member of the board resigned, they chose the person who had the next largest amounts of votes,” he said. “It would be Phoebe Pike. She lost the election by one vote and I would like to appoint her to this position.”

New RSU 73 officers were elected Sept. 26 following the resignation of board Chairperson Bob Staples of Jay on Sept. 12. Danielle Brotherton attended as the new director representing Jay.

Kenniston said he will listen to input from school board directors on how to fill the vacancy, “as long as it is not an attack or discussion of any one person.”

School board Director Roger Moulton said there had been some pretty aggressive offenses against him by Pike and asked that she not be appointed.

“I would rather not go there,” Kenniston interrupted. “We have a couple of different opinions on which direction to go with on this.” He asked directors Don Emery of Livermore Falls and Holly Morris of Livermore for their opinions.

“I like the idea of opening it up to people writing an essay as to what their motivation is to be on the board,” Emery said. “As you guys know, we want to make sure we get somebody who is absolutely about being there for the right reasons, being there for the kids, being there for the community.”

Morris seconded that. “I think it is good for the selectmen to hear from the community members that might be interested,” she said. “Put it out there, see if you get any responses. I think we need a strong school board. We have a lot of issues that we are trying to work through.”

It is only until the election in the spring, Morris noted. “This appointment, somebody wants to get their feet wet, this would be a good chance for them to join us and if they are the right person for the job then maybe they can take papers out in the spring and see if they can get elected,” she added.

Long said asking for prospective school board candidates’ reasons might bring new people to the table.

Castonguay said an appointment could be made at the next meeting in two weeks or in a month, at the Select Board’s discretion.

The next RSU 73 directors meeting is Oct. 10, the next Select Board meeting is Oct. 15.

“I would like to give it some time and give some people an opportunity to give us some input,” Kenniston said, “Even if Miss Pike wants to.”

In his motion, Long directed Castonguay to solicit interest, with the selectmen considering written materials in two weeks if adequate responses are received. “How we would evaluate those, that will be up to the chair,” he said.

Later, during public comment, Moulton told selectmen he would have to serve on the board with whomever was appointed. He then shared two instances he said were efforts to keep him off the board of directors.

“I would rather us not get into discussing individuals,” Kenniston said. “There is nothing saying you can’t voice your concerns to us in other ways, without doing it like this.”

Moulton said he had no problem sharing the information.

“Other people, they deserve their right not to have their name drug through the mud,” Kenniston said. “Whether it is true or not, I don’t think that is right.”

There can be no comment aimed or directed at any citizen or employee at a board meeting, Peary said.

“Under that, I have to shut you down when you start mentioning names,” Kenniston said.

Moulton then shared a page from a book found in the Spruce Mountain High School library. “Please do not allow another board member who would vote in favor of having that filth being in front of my children to run and be appointed,” he said. “I don’t think that is what the town of Livermore Falls is about and I think I was elected because I stand up against things like that.”

