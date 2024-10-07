LIVERMORE FALLS — The Pharm, a medical marijuana retail store at 72 Main St., was broken into early Sunday, Police Chief Abe Haroon said Monday.

Among the items stolen were about 40 lighters, many medical marijuana edibles and dabs, and a small amount of pre-rolled joints, he said. The owner is putting together an inventory of what was stolen.

The report of the burglary came in about 12:16 a.m., according to the Androscoggin County Regional Communications Center log.

Haroon and officers Trevor Gagnon and Chris Ivers, along with the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Jay Police Department responded.

The suspect broke glass in the front door to gain entry, Haroon said.

Store owner Mark Mancini of Jay also responded, Haroon said.

Police have reviewed video surveillance recordings, and the suspect(s) left some fingerprints at the scene, he said.

Haroon said he developed some leads Sunday in the case and Gagnon will be checking those.

This is the third burglary of a medical marijuana retail store in town since July 29, 2023. DEAT LLC, doing business as Sugar Kush USA, was broken into at 31 Pleasant St. Two teenagers were charged. Mend North Cannabis was burglarized Sept. 10 at 57 Main St. Two teenagers were charged in that case.

