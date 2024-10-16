WILTON — Selectpersons brainstormed ideas at Tuesday’s workshop on how to link trails and roads for riders that could bring economic development opportunities to businesses and residents.

They plan to get the public’s input on what roads they would like to see open to ATV travel. They are also looking at developing parking for ATVs and snowmobiles.

“I think we need a town process, a town policy,” Selectperson Keith Swett said.

Voters gave the board authority to make the decision about access roads.

Vice Chairperson Mike Wells asked if people are interested in having other streets become access roads.

Swett said he wanted to know what the process would look like.

Advertisement

First, they need to gather ideas of what streets would make good access roads, Wells said.

One suggestion was the Butterfield Road in the East Dixfield section of Wilton to get to Weld. The town has right of way access over several roads, which are not maintained by the town, and there are old county roads.

They could open a network of trails, Wells said.

It would be nice to set up a walking trail that could go to businesses or other interesting places in town, Swett said.

The town would need money for signs so that could go in the 2025-26 budget.

The board plans to bring the Parks & Recreation Department, the Recreation Committee and others into the process.

Copy the Story Link