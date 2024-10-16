WILTON — The Select Board voted Tuesday to appoint five residents to the Comprehensive Plan Committee.
Serving are Gwendolyn Doak, Nickolas Georgen, Nathan Hiltz, Charles Lavin and Christian Waller. They will work with the Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments in Auburn on developing a new comprehensive plan. The town’s most recent plan is from 2009, according to the town website.
Selectman Keith Swett was named the board’s representative to the committee.
“I am eager to get this going,” Town Manager Maria Greeley said.
She also announced Tuesday was the first day for Finance and Human Resources Director Katharine Johnston of Jay. She was previously finance director for Cumberland. Johnston’s starting salary is $65,000.
In other action, the board approved a manufacturing and processing permit for The HoneyComb Farm at 844 U.S. Route 2 East.
