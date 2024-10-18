PHILLIPS/RANGELEY — Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a forced-entry into a cabin on Old Brey Hill in Phillips that was reported Thursday afternoon.

Household items were taken, Lt. David St. Laurent said, and it appeared the burglary occurred within the last week. The criminal and patrol divisions are investigating, he said.

In another matter, a report was received Friday morning of political signs at the bottom of Dallas Hill in Rangeley being spray-painted. St. Laurent said it is illegal to vandalize political signs or remove them.

