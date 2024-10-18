To the Editor:

I am pleased to support Stephan Bunker to represent Farmington and Chesterville in the House of Representatives. I have had the pleasure of serving with Steve on the Farmington Board of Selectpersons, where he demonstrated a calm, focused and sincere approach to overcoming challenges. The board benefitted from his many years of experience, which helped to guide us through our agendas. His election to the Maine Municipal Association by his peers as president shows the level of respect that leaders of Maine towns and cities have for him.

In my years as your state representative, I saw Steve active in Augusta, volunteering for many state boards and commissions and testifying before numerous legislative committees. Although not yet a legislator himself, in the last session, Steve teamed up with me to write, advocate for and ultimately pass a bill that provides fire departments with grants to purchase equipment that reduces exposure to carcinogens that cause cancer. Steve is active statewide in teaching and mentoring firefighters on how to reduce cancer, a cause he can speak to personally.

Steve is focused on lowering taxes and utility rates, reducing prescription drug costs, improving veterans’ services and protecting access to abortion.

His skills, experience and determination will allow Steve to hit the legislative floor running on Day 1 of the coming session. This is why I encouraged Steve to step forward to take my place.

Please join me in supporting Steve Bunker for House of Representatives. He’s always been there for us, and he always will.

Scott Landry

Farmington

