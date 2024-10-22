STRONG — A local man was injured early Tuesday when a pickup truck he was driving went off Farmington Road, struck a parked car and went on to strike a garage, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. wrote in an email Tuesday.

Deputy Andrew Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle crash at 2:55 a.m.

Gavin Lawlor, 18, was driving a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup south on the road, also known as state Route 4, when he failed to “negotiate a curve due to excessive speed.” The truck then ran off the road to the right into a driveway hitting a parked 2014 Ford Focus owned by Tammy O’Donal of Strong, which was for sale. The truck continued on and crashed through the side of a garage owned by Colin Dyar of Strong, Nichols wrote.

Lawlor complained about pain and was taken to MaineHealth Franklin Hospital in Farmington.

“There was no indication of impairment,” Nichols wrote.

Farmington Towing removed the vehicle.

