FARMINGTON — A Wilton woman was injured Wednesday when the car she was a passenger in was struck by a pickup truck on Wilton Road, officer Jesse Dixon said.

A GMC truck was stopped at the stop sign on Knowlton Corner Road and entered Wilton Road and struck a Buick LeSabre driven by Thel Baker, 82, of Wilton that was heading north on the road toward downtown Farmington, Dixon said.

Baker was OK but his wife, Mary Jane Baker, 77, of Wilton, a passenger, was injured and taken by a MaineHealth EMS ambulance to MaineHealth Franklin Hospital in Farmington, he said.

The damage to the Baker’ car was to the passenger front quarter panel.

A dog in the Baker’s car was not injured but slipped his collar attached to a leash. Tim “TD” Hardy, chief of the Farmington Fire Rescue Department, and officer Ethan Whitney noticed and were able to put the collar back on the dog.

Firefighters cleared the debris from the road and did traffic control at the busy intersection for the crash reported at 12:36 p.m..

No tickets were issued, Dixon said.

