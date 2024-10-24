FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington [UMF] celebrated Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Thursday, Oct. 17. Since students didn’t have classes Monday or Tuesday to observe the holiday and fall break, UMF held the celebration on Thursday.

The main event of the celebration was the “Not Quite a Free Lunch,” an Indigenous inspired lunch. The meal consisted of wild rice with root vegetables, harvest chicken casserole, fried green tomatoes, rhubarb and strawberry pudding, and blueberry and honey cake.

Executive Cook Fraser Burns came up with the menu for the event, researching local tribal recipes and keeping in mind what foods the students enjoy. He said that he incorporated local produce, including ingredients from the UMF community garden.

Assistant Director of Student Life for Training and Multicultural Programming Dr. Yetunde Ajao Ph.D. said that this is an annual tradition for UMF. She said that it is a meaningful opportunity to honor a rich heritage and educate students about different cultures.

Dr. Ajao also hopes to grow and expand the event in the future, create more space for dialogue. “UMF is on their land,” she said. “We want to honor that.”

A showing of “RUMBLE: The Indians Who Rocked the World” also took place in Lincoln Auditorium.

“The Thanksgiving Play” is set to be performed in the UMF Alumni Theater on Thursday Oct. 24 through Saturday 26 at 7:30 p.m. as well as 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27. Tickets are $8, $7 for seniors, and $5 for UMF students.

