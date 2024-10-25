To the Editor:
The 2024 election is just around the corner, and, given that this has been the most contentious, divisive campaign in recent memory, I have a suggestion to offer, a favor to ask.
I’m sure each one of you knows someone of the opposite political persuasion, so try this – Monday night the 4th of November, call that person and arrange to go to the polls together Tuesday morning the 5th.
When you get there – flip a coin, the loser votes first, the winner votes second, the reason being obvious.
Let’s stick together – we have to stick together.
Terence McManus
New Sharon
