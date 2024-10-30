JAY — The Jay-Niles Memorial Library invites you to join them for DiNovember, a month-long dinosaur celebration. There will be a dinosaur footprint scavenger hunt for a prize, as well as dinosaur storytimes each Friday morning at 10:30. Wonderful patron, Dante, will host two fossil groups on Friday, Nov. 8 at 5 and 6 p.m. Be sure to call the library at 645–4062 to sign up for this fun event, as space is limited.

Additionally, Jenn Stone from Family Focused Yoga will guide participants in a dino yoga adventure on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. Family movie nights and dinosaur crafts will also be offered. It is sure to be a roaring good time!

All programs are free and open to the public. For more information, visit the library’s Facebook page or email lhopkins@jaynileslibrary.com. The library is located at 983 Main Street in Jay.

Copy the Story Link