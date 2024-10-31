FARMINGTON — Tuesday, Oct. 29, MaineHealth Franklin Hospital held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for the newly renovated Cancer Care and IV Therapy center.

Before the ribbon was cut, officially opening the center for operation, a few small speeches were made. Manager of Oncology and the Fusion Department Ashley Stevenson spoke on how her team has been working in the department for years and that the renovation had been long-awaited. “My team has always provided amazing care no matter where we were physically located here in the hospital,” said Stevenson. “However, our new space allows us to care for patients in a setting that is calmer and relaxing for them, and more efficient for us.”

Some of the upgrades to the department include new recliners, comfortable seating for patients and their guests, updated equipment, a private room for telehealth appointments and a beautiful view of the garden.

Senior Director of Operations Keith Holley said that this has been in the works for several years, but that construction started around September of 2023. The original department was called Oncology and Infusion, it was smaller and needed renovations.

The department moved upstairs temporarily while construction was underway. “This is a big investment for MaineHealth,” Holley said.

Former Farmington Selectman Stephan Bunker who attended the open house shared his story. He said that five years ago he was diagnosed with brain cancer and sent to Maine Medical Center in Portland for emergency surgery. He shared that he was referred to MaineHealth Franklin Hospital [formerly known as Franklin Memorial Hospital] for chemotherapy so that he didn’t need to travel so far. “It was a bit crowded,” Bunker said about the former oncology department. “But the staff were delightful. They helped me through a dark time.”

Bunker said that the new renovations make the department brighter and friendlier. He especially enjoyed the window view of the hospital garden. “We’re so lucky, as rural as we are, to have this right in our hometown,” said Bunker. “I have always said that the jewels of the community are the hospital and UMF. I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of Farmington.”

