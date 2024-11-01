• Sean A. Gregory, 41, of Skowhegan, violation condition of release, Friday, Oct. 25, in Farmington, $1,000 unsecured bail, by Farmington Police Department.

• Jameson L. McInerney, 30, of Farmington, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Friday, Oct. 25, in Avon, $250 cash bail, by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Celina H. Ellis, 46, of Farmington, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, Friday, Oct. 25, in Avon, $250 cash bail, by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Mallory K. Cherryholmes, 33, of Rumford, warrant failure to appear, Sunday, Oct. 27, in Farmington, by Farmington Police Department.

• Christian Meyers, 21, of New York City, theft by receiving stolen property, elevated aggravated assault, sexual abuse of a minor, reckless conduct with a firearm, Tuesday, Oct. 29, in Jay, $25,000 cash bail, by Jay Police Department.

• Joshua M. Thibodeau, 19, of Starks, warrant failure to appear, Wednesday, Oct. 30, in Farmington, $200 cash bail, by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Albert K. Bryant, 39, of Madrid Township, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, possession of firearm by prohibited person, probation hold, Wednesday, Oct. 30, in Farmington, by Farmington Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

