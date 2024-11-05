RUMFORD – Rumford Senior Living, a new multifamily housing development comprising of 33 units of affordable senior (55+) rental housing in Rumford officially broke ground on October 18, with a ceremonial groundbreaking event attended by community leaders and partners of the project.

It will be located at the corner of Hancock Street and Rumford Avenue, the site of a massive fire where three apartment buildings were destroyed on Feb. 9, 2020.

“Developers Collaborative in cooperation with Maine Housing and their funding partners is making a major investment in our community to help ensure our residents can continue to live in the community to which many of them have belonged for their entire lives. The town is deeply grateful to Kevin Bunker, Laura Reading, and Meg Robinson for their tireless work to bring this project forward and into reality,” says Rumford Town Manager George O’Keefe. “Developers Collaborative engaged in an exemplary partnership process with the Town to include project site location and addressing local needs. This building is literally a cornerstone to the Town’s continued efforts to revitalize, restore, and rejuvenate our housing stock and to help grow our economy.”

Situated in a four-story building with an additional lower level, the development will feature one-bedroom apartments ranging from 546 SF to 689 SF, with sixteen units designed for accessibility. At least 60 percent of the units will be allocated to households earning 50 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI) or less, with the remaining units designated for those earning 60 percent AMI or less.

In partnership with MaineHousing, seven project-based vouchers will be reserved for tenants with disabilities. The building will offer amenities including a community room, kitchenette, trash room, laundry room, and manager’s office.

Additionally, there will be 30 on-site parking spaces, including at least four designated as accessible

The Rumford Senior Living project is designed to complement the historic Strathglass Park District, reflecting the rich architectural heritage of the neighborhood.

The development aligns with the Town of Rumford’s efforts to revitalize the area, including the newly-constructed $6.4 million fire station nearby.

Strategically located overlooking the picturesque Androscoggin River, the Rumford Senior Living site boasts convenient access to J. Eugene Bolvin Park, Rumford Falls Trail, and downtown Rumford.

Residents will benefit from close proximity to essential services and amenities, encouraging a vibrant and connected community.

Rumford Senior Living is scheduled to open in the fall of 2025.

For more information, contact Developers Collaborative.

Portland Builders is the general contractor for the project, Invivid Architecture is the project architect, and Gorrill Palmer is the project engineer.

Funders for the project include Maine State Housing Authority; CREA LLC; NBT Bank; and a Maine DECD Community Development Block Grant administered by the Town of Rumford.

