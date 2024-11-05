RANGELEY — Residents voted Tuesday to elect Keith Savage over Ethna Thompson by an uncertified vote of 487-313 to fill a selectman’s term that expires in June 2026.

Savage finished a term formerly held by Wendyll Caisse who moved to another town earlier this year.

Voters also approved an Alternative Energy Systems Ordinance by a vote of 484-261.

They also approved a proposed update to the vendors licenses ordinance, which included a new purpose section, expanded definitions section, and new language regarding exemptions, performance standards and occasional sales. The uncertified vote was 441-304.

The town has no regulations related to commercial solar arrays, and this use would likely fall under the category of “essential services,” which receives no substantive review and are subject to few approval standards, according to Town Manager Joe Roach.

The unregulated location and operation of commercial solar arrays in town raises legitimate and substantial concerns about environmental, health and safety impacts, according to the moratorium, he said previously.

Regulations would govern battery energy storage systems, commercial wind energy systems such as turbines, community energy solar energy systems, ice falling off turbines, and other associated topics. That includes private residential solar energy systems and nonresidential solar systems.

The ordinance regulations will apply to all alternative energy systems in town, with the exception of any alternative energy system fully constructed and operating prior to the adoption of the ordinance. It also outlines permitting authority, which is the code enforcement officer or the Planning Board, depending on the type of permit requested.

The food vendors licenses ordinance passed 441-304. It included a new purpose section, expanded definitions section, and new language regarding exemptions, performance standards and occasional sales. The purpose is to provide procedures and standards relating to the operation of vendors within the town and will require annual licensing.

The expanded definitions section includes a concession trailer, edible goods, farm stand, farmers market, and farm and food products. It also covers mobile food truck and mobile food vendor, occasional sales and youth sales stands.

A farm stand shall be exempt from the licensing requirements of this ordinance but must maintain state standards required by state law.

