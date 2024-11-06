JAY — On Sunday, Nov. 3, Pastor Chris Dalessio welcomed the congregation and opened the service in prayer. Becky and Dick Pelletier provided the music. Old-fashioned hymns sung were: “Now I Belong to Jesus”, “O Happy Day” and “He Died for Me.” Special music, “Life’s Railway to Heaven”, was sung by duet Carol Gile and Mavis Fitch.

Pastor Chris’ sermon was titled “Vote with God in Mind.” Our country is in the midst of yet another political vote for president. Every day we hear this person or that give his or her views on what has gone wrong with this country and how to fix it.

This country is $37 trillion in debt and leaders are not being held responsible. Therefore, it is an important responsibility of every Christian American to vote. We may not always be in the majority, but we need to remember that politics are not the ultimate solution to our country’s needs. The only real and lasting solution for this country is for us to turn back to God.

We need God‘s help. We need to start praying for a spiritual awakening in our country. When we look at the complex and often heartbreaking problems in our nation today, we might be inclined to blame a particular politician, political party or philosophy. Notice where God points his finger when a nation breaks down, spiritually and morally. “If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from the wicked ways, then I will hear from Heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land. [2 Chronicles 7:14]

The Bible tells us what is right and what is wrong, and it’s the truth. We must apply our understanding of Scripture to the issues facing our nation, our state, and our local community. We must work to elect leaders who align with what we find in God’s Word. Pray to make us one nation under God.

Communion followed and the service ended by reciting “The Lord’s Prayer.”

Weekly Announcements;

Each Tuesday evening at 6:00 pm, Women & Men’s fellowship, takes place at our church.

Each Wednesday morning at 9:30 am, Bible study takes place at our church.

Special Announcements:

On Saturday, Nov. 16, beginning at 1:30 p.m, the church will host a wreath-making event. Please bring your own decorations [bows, ribbon, etc.]. Cost = $20.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, beginning at 4:30 p.m, Jay Baptist Church will host a free public dinner. Donations will be accepted for our fuel fund.

If additional info is needed, please contact Pastor Chris at [207] 595-8031 or Mavis at [207] 491-7517.

Oct. 27

On Sunday, Oct. 27, Pastor Chris Dalessio opened the service with greetings and prayer. Music was provided by Dick & Becky Pelletier.

This week, Pastor Chris completed the 5-week series on “How Now Shall We Live”. Today’s sermon focused on “The How”. If we know we are created by God, then we should live in a state of continued gratitude to Him. God tells us throughout the Bible that we are to serve Him by serving others in the way He’s outlined for us [see below]:

1. Believe in Jesus [Acts 16:31]. Through the sacrifice of Jesus, you can be saved and spend eternity with Him.

2. Daily seek Jesus [Matthew 6:30]. Read the Bible, love others and trust He will care for you.

3. Read the Bible [2 Timothy 3:16-17]. Reading the Bible teaches us more about God and His ways.

4. Become involved in a church [Hebrews 10:25]. We are not meant to follow Jesus alone, but join other Christ-followers and support each other.

5. Forgive others [Luke 6:37]. People will hurt us … a lot. Forgiving doesn’t mean forgetting, it means turning it over to God and allowing Him to handle the situation.

6. Live your life with thankfulness [Phil 2:14]. When we spend our day thanking God for all we have instead of complaining about what we don’t have, everything changes, and we will notice a change in our attitude during the day. Others will notice too.

7. Pray all the time [1 These 5:17]. Pray without ceasing. Ask God to help the situation and give you wisdom on handling it.

8. Love others [1 Cor 13:4-8]. When we love others as God asks us to, they benefit, and we do too.

Go in peace.

