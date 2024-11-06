Twenty-one members of the Livermore Falls High School Class of 1966 and 10 guests are seen Sept. 27 during the annual class luncheon at LaFleur’s Restaurant in Jay. Submitted photo

JAY — The Livermore Falls High School Class of 1966 held their Annual Class Luncheon on Friday, Sept. 27. A total of 31 people [21 classmates], attended the occasion, held at LaFleur’s Restaurant in Jay. There was a lovely floral arrangement, donated by Classmate Doug and Priscilla Mosher [The Flower Barn], to remember our 21 deceased classmates.

The tables were decorated in the fall theme, with balloons and pumpkin centerpieces, which were later used as door prizes. A table with several pictures brought back many memories of days gone by. We had a nice buffet, and an afternoon of socializing was enjoyed by all.

Those attending were: Jim and Gayle [Murphy] Long, Mary [Luciano] Radsky, Gloria [Porell] Driggers, George Farrington, Bill Graham, Don and Linda Leclerc, Al  Chretien, Jack Driscoll, Wayne Yeaton, Theresa Pomeroy, Bill and Michelle Mann, Rick and Sheila [Merchant] Dorey, Skip and Paula [Stevens] Richardson, Diane [Stevens] Lavoie, Byron Cook, Alta [Turcotte] Martin, George Pease, Barbara Mercier, David and Carla [Knowlton] Lathe, Steve Blodgett, Errol and Beverly [Hubbard] Stevens, Doris [Roy] Stanley, and Jean and Sue Castonguay,

 

