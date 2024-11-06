JAY — The Livermore Falls High School Class of 1966 held their Annual Class Luncheon on Friday, Sept. 27. A total of 31 people [21 classmates], attended the occasion, held at LaFleur’s Restaurant in Jay. There was a lovely floral arrangement, donated by Classmate Doug and Priscilla Mosher [The Flower Barn], to remember our 21 deceased classmates.

The tables were decorated in the fall theme, with balloons and pumpkin centerpieces, which were later used as door prizes. A table with several pictures brought back many memories of days gone by. We had a nice buffet, and an afternoon of socializing was enjoyed by all.

Those attending were: Jim and Gayle [Murphy] Long, Mary [Luciano] Radsky, Gloria [Porell] Driggers, George Farrington, Bill Graham, Don and Linda Leclerc, Al Chretien, Jack Driscoll, Wayne Yeaton, Theresa Pomeroy, Bill and Michelle Mann, Rick and Sheila [Merchant] Dorey, Skip and Paula [Stevens] Richardson, Diane [Stevens] Lavoie, Byron Cook, Alta [Turcotte] Martin, George Pease, Barbara Mercier, David and Carla [Knowlton] Lathe, Steve Blodgett, Errol and Beverly [Hubbard] Stevens, Doris [Roy] Stanley, and Jean and Sue Castonguay,

