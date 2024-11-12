JAY — Fifth grade students in the Good Vibes Club at Spruce Mountain Elementary School are doing their part to encourage positivity and kindness throughout the school.

The students meet once a week during lunch to complete a variety of activities to support other students. Colorful posters are created, then placed throughout the school for everyone to see. Small, individual notes are shared to remind students that they matter, to be themselves, that they are great, and other positive messages.

Students in the club maintain an area in the library filled with books dealing with kids who don’t fit in, friendship, situations encountered in middle school and other social issues students may face or want to know more about.

Recently students wrote letters to residents at Woodlands Senior Living. The students received letters back and on Nov. 1 some read their letters aloud. Alana Dunn read the note from her pen pal, who sent her a letter with a jack-o-lantern to color on the back.

“I really liked sending the letters,” Emme Cotes said. “I love Betsy.”

