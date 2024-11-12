JAY — A wind-driven fire burned one-quarter acre of woods and a Toyota Prius in a driveway Friday at the intersection of East Dixfield and Rocky roads, Corey Leclerc, deputy fire rescue chief, said Tuesday.

A campfire that was not properly extinguished flared up in the yard of a seasonal camp, Leclerc said.

The owner, whose name was not immediately available, had gone to the store and wasn’t there when the fire rekindled, he said.

A passing school bus driver reported the fire about 3 p.m.

No injuries were reported, Leclerc said. The camp was not damaged.

About 20 firefighters from Jay, East Dixfield, Livermore Falls and Wilton responded, along with MaineHealth EMS ambulance personnel and Jay Police Department assisted with traffic control. Maine Forest Service was also notified and responded, Leclerc said.

