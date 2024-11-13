LIVERMORE FALLS — The Worship Team opened the Service as they sang “America, the Beautiful’ in honor of Veterans Day which is observed on Monday, Nov. 11. Kay Watson welcomed the Congregation and read a few announcements of upcoming events and meetings. She led the Congregation as they sang two praise songs: “Stand Up and Bless the Lord”, and “Blessed Be the Name of the Lord”. Pastor Russ Thayer gave the Call to Worship as he read from the Book of Nehemiah, Chapter 9, Verse 5.

He led us into Prayer Time as several prayers were requested and we closed as we recited “The Lord’s Prayer”. As the ushers passed the collection plates for the tithes and offerings, Maggie and Margaret Emery played “The Mansions of the Lord” on organ and piano. Special music was offered by Walter Evrard as he sang “The Alter”, accompanied by a CD.

Pastor Thayer’s sermon was based on Scripture from 2nd Timothy, Chapter 2, verses 1 – 13. The sermon was titled, “Reflect, Always Reflect on Christ”. The Apostle Paul wrote a second letter to Timothy, a young pastor. Timothy was facing a number of challenges in his ministry. Paul wanted to encourage him to continue to teach about God and the Bible to strengthen his faith and beliefs. Even though he was aware that people who proclaimed their Christianity were twisting God’s Word to suit their own desires, Paul wanted to encourage Timothy to learn from those he taught and to teach to others what he had learned.

Christianity is difficult because there are so many rules for living daily lives. Jesus set the example: Always be kind to others, whether you like them or not. Love all people, whether you approve of them or not. Remember that God sent Jesus to save all people, not only white, red, black or yellow, but all people. Remember what Jesus did for us and never stop following in His footsteps.

The Service closed as we sang “I Know Whom I Have Believed”, followed by the hymn, “Lord, Dismiss Us with thy Blessing”, after the Benediction.

Announcements:

1. This month, we are collecting canned corn for the Food Cupboard. In December, we will collect peanut butter.

2. The next Soap ‘N More Store will be open on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m. to noon. Free lunch will be served in the Vestry at 11 a.m.

3. After worship on Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Dinner will be served in the Vestry. All are welcome. After dinner, all are welcome to help decorate the Sanctuary for the Christmas season.

4. There will be a Birthday Party for Carol Thayer on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 2 p.m. Please inform Pastor Thayer if you plan to attend. No gifts necessary, only cards.

5. The next Hymnsing will take place on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m.

