WILTON — The Wilton Water Department must replace galvanized drinking water pipes at 10 properties because there is no proof they were never connected to lead pipes.

Department Superintendent Dalton Plante told the Select Board on Nov. 5 that the burden of proof is on the department, and there are no records from the past 110 years that would prove the galvanized pipes never had lead pipes connected to them.

Owners of the properties were to be contacted.

Plante estimated it will cost about $24,000 for excavation plus personnel time and materials. Copper tubing is estimated at $8,000.

Jim Lord of Dirigo Engineering in Fairfield told the board there could be a grant through the Maine Drinking Water Program to help offset the costs.

Plante said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency mandates that a notice of the situation be posted by the town.

