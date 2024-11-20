FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners toured the $4.4 million emergency operations center on Tuesday that is being built on County Way.

County employees who are expected to move in during the spring of 2025 were shown where their offices will be located.

Interior walls are framed off for the offices, entry way, server room, small gym, breakroom, bathrooms, closets and a large meeting room. Electrical boxes and places the electrical wires will come up through the floor are roughed out and covered, and electrical boxes are also in place.

The meeting room will have a partition to break it down to smaller spaces if two meetings are happening.

Once the center is finished, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Technology Department, county administration, including the unorganized territory manager, and Emergency Management Agency Department will be moving in. About half the building is for the Sheriff’s Office.

Commissioners Terry Brann of Farmington and Bob Carlton of Freeman Township and others visiting the site donned fluorescent green vests and hard hats before going into the building.

The building is 58-feet wide by 138-feet long, said Erik Ouellette, superintendent for the project manager JF Scott Construction in Winthrop.

The center’s location is diagonally across from the Franklin County Detention Center and adjacent to the Franklin County Regional Communications Center Center on County Way. The existing sheriff’s office is also on the roadway owned by the county.

The county was awarded $2 million from the U.S. Congress earlier this year, has $1.67 million from its American Rescue Plan Act funds and $700,000 from the county tax-increment financing program to help pay for the project.

Copy the Story Link