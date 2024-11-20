The construction of the Franklin County Emergency Operations Center in Farmington is coming along. The center on County Way is expected to be completed next spring. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners toured the $4.4 million emergency operations center on Tuesday that is being built on County Way.

County employees who are expected to move in during the spring of 2025 were shown where their offices will be located.

Interior walls are framed off for the offices, entry way, server room, small gym, breakroom, bathrooms, closets and a large meeting room. Electrical boxes and places the electrical wires will come up through the floor are roughed out and covered, and electrical boxes are also in place.

The meeting room will have a partition to break it down to smaller spaces if two meetings are happening.

Franklin County commissioners and staff tour the $4.4 million emergency operations center on Tuesday to check on the project at County Way in Farmington. From left are county Deputy Administrator Tiffany Baker, county Administrator Amy Bernard, Erik Ouellette, superintendent for project manager JF Scott Construction in Winthrop, and Franklin County Sgt. Ryan Close. The group was talking in what will be a large meeting room. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

Once the center is finished, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Technology Department, county administration, including the unorganized territory manager, and Emergency Management Agency Department will be moving in. About half the building is for the Sheriff’s Office.

Commissioners Terry Brann of Farmington and Bob Carlton of Freeman Township and others visiting the site donned fluorescent green vests and hard hats before going into the building.

The building is 58-feet wide by 138-feet long, said Erik Ouellette, superintendent for the project manager JF Scott Construction in Winthrop.

The center’s location is diagonally across from the Franklin County Detention Center and adjacent to the Franklin County Regional Communications Center Center on County Way. The existing sheriff’s office is also on the roadway owned by the county.

The county was awarded $2 million from the U.S. Congress earlier this year, has $1.67 million from its American Rescue Plan Act funds and $700,000 from the county tax-increment financing program to help pay for the project.

Franklin County commissioners and some staff toured on Tuesday the emergency operations center being built on County Way in Farmington that is being built for the county. Susan Pratt, county program administrator for American Rescue Plan Act, left, looks Tuesday at the space for an office that she and Treasurer Pam Prodan will share at the new emergency operations center being built on County Way in Farmington. Both are part-time employees. Joining Pratt are County Administrator Amy Bernard, center, and Administrative Assistant Jamie Sullivan, right. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

