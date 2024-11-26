FAYETTE — The Fayette All Age Friendly Committee [FAAFC] continues its mission to create opportunities for residents of all ages to age in place and foster a strong sense of community through programming and services. The committee, established under the direction of the board of selectmen, is housed at Starling Hall and has grown in its efforts to meet the evolving needs of Fayette, Mt. Vernon, and Vienna.

“Our purpose is to enhance our residents’ ability to age in place, regardless of age,” said Lori Beaulieu, a member of the committee. “None of us wants to feel isolated, and these programs are here to make sure everyone has access to the help and connections they need.”

The FAAFC hosts regular events at Starling Hall, including a quilting group on Dec. 3 and a game night on Dec. 6. These activities provide opportunities for residents to connect and engage. The committee also serves as a bridge for accessing resources such as respite care and companionship programs.

“We are looking to find out what people’s needs are and how we can help them age in their homes,” said another member of the committee. The goal is to have a caring caller tree so they can know who wants to be contacted for some socialization.

The committee comprises five members appointed by the board of selectmen: Lori Beaulieu, Deb Dubord, Diane Polky, Alma Rooney, and Elaine Wilcox. A Select Board member serves as a non-voting liaison, while administrative support is provided by the town manager.

In a recent meeting, representatives from All-Med Staffing of New England, based in Augusta and Windham, shared their mission to provide professional healthcare staffing services and personal support specialists for in-home care.

Danielle Charles, a manager at All-Med, emphasized the role of personal support specialists in maintaining independence. “We focus on activities of daily living like dressing, toileting, and meal prep,” she said. “It’s all about keeping individuals comfortable and safe in their homes.”

Charles also discussed funding options and that it is possible Medicare can cover these services. “It’s great when a loved one can be the caregiver, and we offer training to family members to become certified personal support specialists,” Charles said. “If you think this might be right for a friend or family member, we can help figure out if they qualify.”

All-Med representatives highlighted their growing operations. “Three years ago, we had 35 clients for home care. As of yesterday, we have 165,” Charles said.

Amy Sherman, a service liaison at All-Med, shared her personal connection to the work. “I go to the consumers’ homes and let them know what the personal support specialist can do for them,” she said. “We also schedule supervisory visits at three or six months to make sure their needs are being met.”

The FAAFC recently conducted a survey by mail and at the polls to identify residents’ needs. Results will help shape future programs, including the proposed “caring caller” tree to foster social connections.

Christine Merchant, a coordinator funded by a grant set to expire soon, stressed the importance of outreach. “We need people to step forward, attend meetings, and volunteer to make a difference,” she said.

Beaulieu echoed this sentiment, saying, “It’s not just about services. It’s about building connections and making sure no one feels alone.”

The committee meets the third Monday of the month at Starling Hall from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Residents can contact Town Manager Mark Robinson at the Fayette town office for confidential assistance or to volunteer.

