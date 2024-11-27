Sales

PHILLIPS — Christmas vendor fair is Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Phillips Area Community Center, 21 Depot St. FMI call Amanda Viles at 207-678-2665 or 207-265-6162.

PHILLIPS — There will be a children’s Christmas shopping day Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Phillips Area Community Center, 21 Depot St, for children living in Phillips, Strong, Avon and Madrid Township. FMI call Joyce Potter at 207-639-5811.

Party

CHESTERVILLE — The Chesterville Town Children’s Christmas Party will be on Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Chesterville Town Hall on 409 Dutch Gap Road from 2-4 p.m. There will be crafts, cookie decorating, story time, and Santa Claus. This free event is sponsored by the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers. FMI 778-3156.

Wonderland

PHILLIPS — Come celebrate the season at the Winter Wonderland on Dec. 14 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Phillips Area Community Center, 21 Depot St. FMI call Becky Phelps at 207-491-5431.

