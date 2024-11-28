WILTON — Academy Hill School held its monthly Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports [PBIS] assembly on Nov. 8 at 2:15 p.m., continuing a tradition now in its third year. The assemblies are part of the school’s effort to encourage positive behavior and recognize students who embody the values outlined in the school-wide “Eagle Code.”

The Eagle Code emphasizes being respectful, responsible, safe, and kind. Each month, students are honored with “Star Student Awards,” which are given to one or two students from each classroom. Families are invited to attend the assemblies, where teachers share specific reasons for the recognitions.

“These awards have been a great way to motivate students to follow our Eagle Code and involve our families with the school PBIS system,” said Haley Teacutter, a second-grade teacher at Academy Hill School.

Over time, the assemblies have expanded to include additional awards, such as the “Star Attendance Award” and “Student in the Spotlight.” The Star Attendance Award is presented to one student from each grade level monthly, recognizing strong or improved attendance as a way to address chronic absenteeism.

The Student in the Spotlight award ensures every student is recognized at some point during the school year. Fun facts about each recipient are shared to foster a sense of inclusion and connection within the school community. Teachers and staff are also acknowledged during the assemblies, with two or three awards given to staff members each month.

“This is a great way for students to learn about each other and for everyone to feel that they are valued members of our school community,” Teacutter added.

The monthly assemblies reflect the school’s commitment to creating a positive and supportive learning environment, said Teacutter.

