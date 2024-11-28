FARMINGTON — At the Regional School Unit 9 board of directors meeting Nov. 12, Director of Special Services Cynthia Bernstein, with support from assistant director Mike Hanson, detailed the district’s efforts to support students and staff through training initiatives, creative problem-solving, and addressing challenges such as increased caseloads and space constraints.

Bernstein began her presentation with a demonstration using tools from an occupational therapy [OT] kit, which she described as “a bag used to give students specifically designed activities to select from to work on fine motor development.” She highlighted activities such as nuts-and-bolts exercises and using tennis balls with splits in them to enhance hand strength, coordination and sensory responsiveness. “You take that ball, you take it with you and do some squeezing, and that internal pressure helps decrease anxiety,” she explained. “It increases sensory responsiveness, and students are more ready for learning.”

Bernstein also detailed training initiatives completed since her last report in August, including summer and fall sessions for SafetyCare certification. “We were able to schedule all those trainings outside the school day,” she noted. “We trained 70 specialists, equivalent to five full days, and provided initial certifications for 28 educators, saving the equivalent of four full school days.” SafetyCare is a home-based program supporting families with young children by promoting safe parenting, home safety, and child well-being.

Addressing challenges in the program, Bernstein emphasized the need for additional space but commended staff for their adaptability. “The classrooms are just tight,” she said. “We’re making it work with what we have, but another space could be what we need. If we don’t get any new transfers in, we can continue with what we have.”

RSU 9 Superintendent Christian Elkington highlighted the district’s commitment to minimizing classroom disruptions. “We made an emphasis in the 24/25 budget to provide for staff not to be pulled out of classes,” Elkington said. “Every time you pull a staff member out, it takes away from a student who is expecting assistance.”

Board members asked Bernstein about space constraints, to which she responded, “Given the needs of the students that have come in, it’s tight in some programs. I’m working with principals, looking at spaces that are available in their buildings.”

Advertisement

Bernstein also addressed the use of veteran teachers as mentors and responded to a question from a board member. “Our educators are all certified, with the exception of one program and the educators [are] working toward certification,” she explained. Regarding support for new teachers, Bernstein said, “We prioritize if we’ve got teachers that are like, ‘Yes, I’m good.’ We move on and we [provide] maybe a lighter level of check-in. Our coordinators and our clinical coordinator…meet those staff needs regularly and efficiently.”

Highlighting professional development, Bernstein noted that the Oct. 11 workshop day included multiple training sessions. “It was really well received,” she said. “Mike, Cheryl Webster and Colyn Emory, our coordinators, myself, and Christine Garahse were all doing sessions. Folks had trouble picking where they were going to go because they only had two slots and four things going on.”

The district’s Special Education Advisory Committee, which met in October, focused on refining the tiered intervention process for students with behavioral challenges. Tier 1 interventions are available to all students, Tier 2 targets smaller groups and Tier 3 involves one-on-one support. The committee’s next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2025.

Bernstein praised the collaborative efforts of staff and leadership, stating, “Together, we’re ensuring all students are learning in the least restrictive environment for them.”

Copy the Story Link