To the Editor:

I want to thank the Farmington Village Corporation water department for the clear and open meeting they held Thursday last.

After supplying paperwork on documents Mick Henry gave us an overview. He had comparative numbers from other Maine towns and towns larger than ours.

Jim Andrews opened the floor for questions. His answers were concise and transparent.

As we head into the unknown of climate change and cost increases, it is good to know the FVC water department has put plans to safeguard our future.

Martha [Marti] Fleishman

Farmington

