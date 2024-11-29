WILTON — SeniorsPlus will offer the following classes in December. Classes are held in person in person at its Wilton location; online; or hybrid. Class location is 284 Main St., Suite 100, Wilton. Classes are free, unless noted. Location is fully accessible. Hearing assistive equipment is available upon request. For more information or to register, call 207-795-4010 or visit seniorsplus.org.

Walk-in Tech Assistance

Dates: Tuesdays, Dec. 3, 10, & 17

Time: 1–3 p.m.

Facilitator: Michael Burd

Need assistance with a phone, tablet, or laptop? Michael Burd, Technology Literacy, CTE and Life Skills Instructor of Franklin County Adult Education, will be here to help.

Loose Ends Knitting Group

Dates: Tuesdays [No class on Dec.24]

Time: 1–2 p.m.

Bring your own knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, or anything you enjoy. Relax and socialize as we learn and grow together as a group. Extra yarn and needles will be available.

Coffee and Cribbage

Date: Thursdays [No class on Dec. 26]

Time: 9–10:30 a.m.

Welcome to all beginner and experienced cribbage players. We will have limited cribbage boards available, so if you are able to bring your own, please do so.

Wowzitude! ‘Armchair Travel’

— Slovenian Spirits: St. Nicholas Day in Ljubljana

Date: Thursday, Dec. 5

Time: 11 a.m.

— Mystery destination

Date: Thursday, Dec. 12

Time: 11 a.m.

— Christmas in Assisi, Italy

Date: Thursday, Dec. 19

Time: 11 a.m.

Wowzitude’s Award-Winning Travel Club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, virtual live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce us to their favorite spots. Destination are subject to change. Walk-ins welcome. Check out SeniorsPlus on Facebook for Wowzitude updates.

Navigating Grief During the Holidays

Date: Thursday, Dec. 5

Time: 1–2 p.m.

Facilitator: Amy Dulac, Andwell Health Partners

Grief, at a time when traditionally you would be celebrating, can conjure all sorts of emotions. Let’s sit down and talk about our expectations, hopes, and even fears about the holidays that are upon us. It can be helpful to know that you are not alone on this journey and there are ways that you can embrace the idea of creating new memories without feeling like you are leaving your loved one behind.

Advance Care Planning

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 10

Time: 10–11 a.m.

Facilitator: Andwell Health Partners

Join us to learn about advance directives, living wills, surrogate decision making, and more.

Using Facebook Securely

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 17

Time: 10–11 a.m.

Facilitator: NDEC

This class is designed to teach current Facebook account holders how to use Facebook more securely, how to understand all privacy options, and how to change privacy options so the information you share on Facebook is only available to those you wish to see it.

Monthly Book Swap

Date: Thursday, Dec. 19 [every third Thursday]

Time: 1–2 p.m.

Connect with others over your love of books at our monthly book swap. Bring in your gently used books and take home some new reads to enjoy. No books to swap? No problem! Books provided by the Literacy Volunteers of Franklin & Somerset Counties.

Caregiver groups and resources

Caregiver support groups

Date: Thursday, Dec. 5 [every first Thursday

Time: 3–4:15 p.m.

Facilitator: Janice Sabin, LSW

Our caregiver support groups offer a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation can be an empowering experience.

Kinship Support Group

Date: Thursday, Dec. 19 [every third Thursday]

Time: 6–7:30 p.m.

Facilitator: Cyndi Dolloff

Provided by Adoptive & Foster Families of Maine, Inc. & The Kinship Program, this meeting is led by Cyndi Dolloff, AFFM Trainer, Facilitator, and Resource Parent. Childcare is provided. RSVP by calling Brigid at 207-827-2331 or email brigid@affm.net.

Caregiver Newsletter

SeniorsPlus offers a quarterly Caregiver Support Newsletter to share caregiver-specific resources and opportunities to those in need. If you or someone you know is in need of caregiver support and would like to receive the newsletter, please reach out.

Online groups and offerings

These sessions are available online at your convenience.

AT&T—Cyber aware webinar

Presenter: AT&T staff

Catch this pre-recorded Zoom class to learn more about online fraud and scams. This presentation is designed for people who are interested in learning statistics, recognizing scams, and what to do to protect themselves while online. Call or email SeniorsPlus to obtain link via email.

Fraud & scams prevention

Every year, one in 10 older adults fall victim to scams and fraud. The number is most likely higher because many are embarrassed and afraid to report it to the authorities or to their families. This workshop will give you the information needed to protect yourself and your loved ones. Topic areas include Fraud Trends and Behavior, the Con Artist’s Playbook, Practice Spotting Fraud [using real examples], Prevention and Resources. Content from AARP Fraud Watch Network. Call or email SeniorsPlus to obtain link via email.

Cyber-senior mentors–a tech resource

Presenter: Cyber-Senior

Location: Phone and/or online

Cyber-senior mentors provide technology training in the form of online webinars and telephone support for older adults. If you are interested in group or one-on-one technology support, please join in. Trained volunteers are standing by to answer your tech questions and also to help you sign up for online training sessions. Call Cyber Seniors at 1-844-217-3057.

