• Ronald W. Richards, 53, Wilton, warrant failure to appear, Saturday, Nov. 23, in Wilton, personal recognizance bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Kendra R. Kate, 51, Rangeley, operating under the influence, operating without a license, Saturday, Nov. 23, in Kingfield, $300 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Norman C. Lewis Jr., 40, Chesterville, warrant one count of failure to appear, Sunday, Nov. 24, in Chesterville, $100 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Madeleine M. Guerrette, 23, Farmington, operating under the influence, Sunday, Nov. 24, in Wilton, personal recognizance bail with supervised release agreement, Wilton Police Department.

• Shane M. Rines Sr., 51, Bangor, three warrants charging burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violation condition of release, Monday, Nov. 25, in New Sharon, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Tim L. Murray, 44, Chesterville, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, Tuesday, Nov. 26, in Chesterville, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

• Kendra R. Kate, 51, Rangeley, violation condition of release, Tuesday, Nov. 26, in Eustis, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Kevin Morrey, 27, Eustis, probation hold, Friday, Nov. 29, in Eustis, $250 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jackson Waidell, 32, Madison, warrant on failure to appear, Friday, Nov. 29, in Farmington, $475 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Gary Choate, 37, Farmington, operating after suspension, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, Saturday, Nov. 30, in Franklin County, Maine Warden Service.

• Tasha Allen, 33, New Sharon, violation condition of release, three counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs-cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, Saturday, Nov. 30, in Farmington, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Josh Allen, 40, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, Sunday, Dec. 1, in Farmington, $500 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

