RUMFORD — Mountain Valley High School is kicking off their winter sports season with their annual Toy Drive Games.

For their opening home games of the basketball season — Thursday, December 5th vs. Oak Hill for the girls and Monday, December 9th vs. Lisbon for the boys — the school will offer free admission to anyone who brings a toy donation which will go to the 15th annual Dixfield Discount Fuel, Inc. Toy Drive.

In addition to free admission, the first 50 fans who donate to the Toy Drive at each game will receive a special ugly sweater MV t-shirt made this year by Hot Colors Screen Printing out of Norway.

For the toy drive, DDF is looking for unwrapped toys for children ages 5-12. These toys will be donated to schools throughout the River Valley to ensure that children in our community receive holiday gifts and to lighten the financial burden that the holidays can place on the families of these children.

Suggestions for toys: arts and crafts, sleds, outdoor games, fidgets, puzzles, fishing poles, Legos, and sensory toys. The toys will be gifted to elementary-aged children. DDF has also made other types of donations for middle and high school-aged children through this drive in recent years, in addition to the Toy Drive.

In both contests, the junior varsity game begins at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity at 7 p.m.

