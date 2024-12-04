ANDOVER — Town Manager Search Committee held its first informational meeting Tuesday to outline a proposed restructuring of positions and the estimated cost for a town manager and assistant town manager.

About 40 residents gathered in the second-floor meeting room of the Town Hall to hear a report from the committee, which was formed to research options for hiring a town manager. Voters at the annual town meeting in June approved forming a committee of at least five members.

Select Board Chairperson Brian Mills said then that he believes one is needed because most selectmen have another job and don’t have enough time to run a town “efficiently and effectively.”

Members are Mills, Selectmen Justin Thacker and Wayne Rundlett, Town Clerk Melinda Averill, Secretary Dee Nadeau, Treasurer Amber Cooper and citizens Donna Smith and Sidney Pew. All were seated at a table at the front of the room.

Thacker said thoughts about hiring a town manager began about a year ago as officials looked ahead and became concerned some elected, hired and appointed officers retiring and vacancies on some boards.

He said Tuesday’s meeting was the first one, and the committee realizes the research and possible hiring is a three-year process.

Mills said the town would maintain the Select Board to work directly with the town manager. However, positions such as town clerk, treasurer, tax collector, secretary, registrar of voters and road commissioner would be eliminated and those duties shared by the town manager and assistant town manager.

The committee’s job description for town manager lists the total cost at $81,800, which includes an initial one-year contract for 40 hours a week and an annual salary of $60,000 for the first year.

The total cost of the assistant town manager position is listed as $66,350, with a $45,000 annual salary for the first year and an initial one-year contract of 40 hours a week.

The total cost of the two positions is listed at $148,150, $1,150 more than the current town officials’ positions. The current town leaders’ benefits, including the road commissioner’s, are $147,000.

