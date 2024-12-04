AUGUSTA — The Maine Health Care Association (MHCA) invites community members to join the Cards of Kindness Holiday Campaign, a heartfelt initiative to brighten the holiday season for older adults living in nursing homes and assisted living communities throughout Augusta. This campaign provides an opportunity to share messages of love, encouragement, and festive cheer with others during the holidays.

This initiative is being planned and coordinated by Anna, a 7th-grade student at Cony Middle School. “The reason why I wanted to do this project is because I feel that this will make a big impact on the older people in our community during the best season of all and let them know that they are thought of and cared for,” said Anna.

The Cards of Kindness campaign is open to all, including:

• Schools and Classrooms: Engage students in creating cards to practice penmanship and cultivate kindness.

• Community Groups: Scout troops, church groups, sports teams, and senior centers are encouraged to participate.

• Families and Individuals: A wonderful way to bond with loved ones while giving back.

Advertisement

• Businesses and Offices: Host a card-making station or sponsor a team-building event focused on holiday giving.

Cards should feature uplifting and inclusive messages, such as:

• “Wishing you peace and happiness this holiday season.”

• “Sending you warm thoughts and holiday cheer.”

Decorations, hand-drawn pictures, and stickers are highly encouraged! Please avoid religious or overly commercial messages to ensure inclusivity. Cards should be unsigned or signed with a first name only to protect privacy.

Drop off your cards at the MHCA office located at 317 State Street, Augusta, ME, or schedule a pickup by contacting MHCA. The deadline for submissions is December 11 to allow timely delivery.

For more information or to organize a card-making event, email cardsofkindness@mehca.org.

Copy the Story Link