FARMINGTON — Selectmen at the Nov. 26 meeting approved a 2.5% cost of living adjustment [COLA] for some employees and an on-premises liquor license for Freedom’s Forage Kitchen & Bar, LLC.

Based on the personnel policy, the COLA is to be determined from the consumer price index [CPI], Town Manager Erica LaCroix said via Zoom. “As of Oct. 1, the first half of the of the year is at 3.2%,” she noted. “The second half of the year is 2.5% but that is because the last two months of the year are not in it. It could end up lower but we are supposed to go with whatever it is Oct. 1 as per our policy.”

Employees will be getting some money back with the increased health insurance contributions, LaCroix noted. She proposed no more than a 2.5% COLA.

Selectman Dennis O’Neil moved a 3% COLA which did not receive a second.

Selectman Richard Morton then moved 2.5% which passed 3-1. Morton, Selectmen Joshua Bell and Byron Staples were in favor. O’Neil was opposed. Selectman Matthew Smith was not at the meeting.

LaCroix was sensitive to being a bit out of balance, the need for cost increases for town employees. “I don’t think it’s fair to put everything on the backs of our taxpayers,” she added.

Advertisement

Morton said the projected CPI is 2.3%, projected inflation is 1.8-2.5%. He thought a 2.5% COLA made sense.

The COLA has been way above what the town has authorized the last two or three years, O’Neil stressed. “So we are behind on balance,” he said before the vote.

A public hearing was held prior to the board meeting regarding the application by Freedom’s Forage Kitchen and Bar, LLC for an on-premises liquor license. Owner Jerrica Richards had been operating Freedom’s Forage as a food truck, is now planning to open a restaurant where the former Mary Jane’s Slice of Heaven had been at 103 Narrow Gauge Square.

Cheyanne Morrison, who owns The Roost with her husband said she is Richards’ sister. She has worked with Richards and Carolyn Poliquin during food preparation for the food truck, said both of them have completed a safe serving course and are certified to serve alcohol.

“It’s a great thing for the Farmington area to have another restaurant,” Morrison said. “Especially with all the closures recently.”

Poliquin said the plan is to be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, start with dinner service. “Saturday we will do brunch, take a little break and then do dinner,” she noted. “On Sunday we will do brunch only, just to start and kind of get things going.”

When asked about the time frame for opening, Poliquin replied, “We are aiming for January but there’s a lot of variables. That is our goal.”

Copy the Story Link