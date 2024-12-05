FARMINGTON — The holidays are coming up, are you prepared? Whether you’re already done checking off items on your gift list, or trying not to think about it, here’s the scoop on shopping locally; why should you?

Sensory experience

Many local shops are decked with festive lights and decor. Sure, it may be a bit busier downtown during the holiday season, but these shoppers are your neighbors, community members.

You’re sure to receive a smile or a polite “oops, excuse me,” as you gently squeeze by other shoppers, and the cashier might even ask how the kids are doing. Christmas shopping is a classic holiday activity.

What is better than shopping around small town businesses with a nice hot chocolate or coffee from the local cafe in hand? Make a day of it. Grab lunch, maybe see a movie. Walk the sidewalks all bundled up and marvel at the lights and snowy scenery. Where do you think Hallmark gets their ideas? This is what it’s all about. It’s not the same sitting behind a screen.

Support community

Your community is there for you, so why not give back to them? These days it’s easy to place an order with the touch of a button, but are you sure you know where your money is going? When you shop locally at employee-owned and small businesses you can be sure that your money is appreciated and in good hands. Shopping locally not only keeps the stores in business, it keeps the downtown life and community alive. Many small-businesses donate funds that go right back into the community for events and mutual aid. Shopping local keeps the community alive and thriving.

Find what you want



Rather than going to the corporate department store, find a curated selection of items downtown. Narrow down your search by genre and find a bigger selection. Visit the local jeweler, yarn shop, or book store. Sure, large department stores are a one-stop shop, but their inventory is often limited. Why look for shoes at a store that also sells produce when you can go to your local footwear store? Plus, small-business employees might just be able to point you in the direction of the perfect gift for grandma.

Quality, unique, affordable



It is true that large department stores often have great deals and low prices, but it is a well-known fact that this is due to mass production and lower quality products.

When you shop at your local markets, owners and employees have curated displays of high quality products. Small business owners purposefully pick what they stock in their stores because they know that a satisfied customer is sure to come back. There are many original, handmade products to be found that can make great unique, one-of-a-kind gifts.

You may pay a little extra for a higher quality product, but that doesn’t mean you have to break the bank. Many stores offer deals and discounts just like any large corporation. If the businesses near you are still outside of your budget, try a local thrift store or used book store.

Downtown Farmington recently celebrated Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30, with many local businesses offering discounts in their stores. And Friday, the 13th of December, many businesses downtown will be extending their hours to 8 p.m. for the Night Owl event. There will also be various activities taking place in different stores for that event.

During a meeting with local business representatives, Patty Haggan, client account supervisor at American Forest Management, Inc., said: “I’ve been getting feedback from people that usually drive through from Turner to go somewhere and when they stop they were like, ‘oh my goodness, I need to make a plan to come here just to shop.'” She shared that there were dozens of fall foliage tours that stop in Farmington. “This little old man said that he looked around and said ‘it’s just like a postcard,'” said Christine Geisser, co-owner of The Mercantile.

Haggan said that the town is very walkable with good public parking and nice dining options. She said that the businesses are all intertwined, helping each other out.

“We help with suggestions,” said Dean Olmsted, manager at Reny’s. “If we don’t have it in our store, if it’s something kitchen, we tell them to go to Mixed Up [Kitchen], go get some lunch at the Orange Cat [Cafe], or [Farmington] House of Pizza.”

“We want people to get what they’re looking for if they’re making the drive from Carrabassett [Valley] or from Turner or from Jay, or wherever, they’re finding what they need,” said Haggan.

“We’re all about customer service,” Olmsted said.

