A snowman adds a playful note to the solemn Civil War Monument in Wilton seen on Dec. 2, creating a picturesque scene of history and seasonal delight in Wilton. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal

The Civil War Monument in Wilton stands tall on Dec. 2, joined by a cheerful snowman built at its base in Wilton. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Franklin Journal, Wilton Maine

Related Stories
Latest Articles